Kathryn Honda, 93, of Elk Grove, Ca, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Kathryn was born Kathryn Misao Yamanaka in Elk Grove, California on September 29, 1926 and everyone called her Miko. Kathryn married her loving husband, Masahiro Norman Honda, in Lockeford, CA and they raised their family in Lodi, California. They had two children, Myron and Karen. Unfortunately, Myron passed in 1986 and Masahiro passed in 2007 after over 55 years of marriage. Since that time, she has been eagerly waiting and now finally able to join them.

Kathryn is survived by her loving and caring sister and brother, Kiku Ito and Frank Yamanaka and numerous nieces and nephews. They all went out of their way to help and support her whenever needed and provided her with many years of love and support.

Kathryn was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman who always went out of her way to help others no matter what. She was a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor which endeared her to everyone she came in contact with that allowed her to form many long-lasting friendships over the years.

For the past 9 years Kathryn has been a resident at Mercy McMahon Terrace, an assisted living facility in Sacramento, CA. She was well-cared for and loved by all the staff. A special thanks to nursing staff Ginger, Iyvis and Priscilla and dining room staff Stephanie and Ursula who admired her warmth and hilarious wit.

A private family memorial service was held on June 26, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial. She will be missed by all, but her memory will live in all of us forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store