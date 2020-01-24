|
Kathryn Joan (Kate) Garvey passed away on January 18, 2020 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. Kate was born to Raymond L. and Eva V. Blubaugh in Garden City, Kansas on September 1, 1940, the second of seven girls. She spent her early years in Kansas and moved to Wheatridge, Colorado in her teen years where she graduated high school in 1958. She married her husband, Jim, in 1964 in Lodi and they resided and raised their family here. She was a loving and nurturing mom to her three daughters and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kate worked at Lodi High School for twenty-one years retiring in 2000. Many students knew and loved "Mrs. Garvey" and she always referred to them as "my kids." Kate was devoted to her family and was known for her kindness, compassion, and "listening skills." Friends and family were always welcome at her home, where she enjoyed hosting drinks, snacks, music, and conversation on the patio. She loved music, played piano and harmonica, cooking, and flower gardening. Most of all she loved being "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim; her daughters, Lisa Garvey, Krista Lopes (Jeff), Joanne Garvey (Brandon); grandchildren, Taylor Mulrooney (Quinn), Madeline Lopes (Marcus), Adam Lopes, Cassidy Cowley, and Jax Baumbach; great-grandchildren, Lylah, Nora and Owen Mulrooney; and sisters, Barbara DeMars, Carolyn Gibson (Dennis), Joyce Pace (Ed), Eva Louise Bright (Paul) and Theresa French. Kate is predeceased by her parents; sister, Mary Marlene; brother-n-law, Dick DeMars; nephew, Joseph DeMars; and grandson, Jacob Edward Lopes.
A celebration of Life will be held at Wine and Roses on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the .
