On September 2, 2020, Katie Michelson Melvin gently went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 91 years young.

Katie was born on January 14, 1929 to Henry and Katherine Michelson in a German settlement in Russia. Katie, her parents, her two year old sister Lydia, and few close family members headed for refuge in the United States via China. They arrived in California by Katie's first birthday. Settling in the Lodi area, Katie attended Lockeford Elementary School and Lodi Union High School. She continued her education graduating from the Bible Institute of Los Angeles (BIOLA).

Katie and her family were charter members of Temple Baptist Church Lodi in 1948 (now Grace Point Church). After college she served with a traveling evangelistic team, God's Volunteers. She then moved to the Chicago area to work for the North American Baptist Headquarters office in Forest Park. It was there that she was given the opportunity to fulfill a heartfelt passion to serve in Cameroon, West Africa as a Missionary. When her term ended she returned to Chicago, but felt called to return to Lodi. She thought it was to help look after her aging Mom, but God had other plans.

Back in Lodi, at Temple Baptist Church, she met and married Richard Melvin. He had three teenagers, Jane, Sharon and Robert. They shared 18 years together. Sadly, Richard passed away in 2001.

Katie enjoyed her involvement in the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR). She was also very active in the Women's Missionary Fellowship at church, serving faithfully as her circle's missionary education chairman until very recently.

She often shared her culinary creations when trying new recipes. Her nephews, Brad and Cameron, even had an apron made that read, "Open your hands, then close your eyes, and you will get a Katie SURPRISE!" She will always be remembered as a strong woman with a tender heart. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sisters, Elizabeth Roop and Rosie Day. She is survived by one sister, Lydia Woodland of Canada; niece and friend, Kathy Lyons of Lodi; nephews, Robert Bell, Brad and Cameron Lyons of Lodi, as well as several nieces and nephews around the globe. She very much loved her step children, Sharon Yurtinus of Vail AZ, Rob Melvin of Roseville, and Jane (Mark) White of Elk Grove. Noah and Tyler White gave Katie her first experience as a grandma.

Services will be private. Lodi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pastor Perry Kallis of Grace Point Church, officiating.

If so desired, memorials can be given in the name of Katie Melvin to Women's Missionary Fellowship c/o Grace Point Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Rd. Lodi CA 95242 or to Lodi House, 801 S. Washington St. Lodi CA 95240.

