Kelly Ann (Casillas) Bravo of Stockton, CA lost her battle with breast cancer on May 16, 2019 at the age of 41.

Kelly was born in French Camp, California on December 23, 1977 to Consuelo (Sanchez) Casillas and Manuel Casillas. Kelly grew up in Lodi and moved to San Diego for college where she graduated from SDSU and then CSU Stanislaus with her master's degree in Social Work. She spent her career helping children and families at VMRC, Human Services, and St. Joseph's Medical Center. After 13 years and two beautiful daughters together Kelly and Mark Bravo wed in Stockton on April 25, 2019.

To know Kelly was to love her as she had a big heart, an infectious smile, and was the life of any party. She was a natural when it came to helping people with deep compassion for those she worked with. The true joy of her life, though, was becoming a mother. She cherished every moment of time she had with her girls and loved cuddling them at night, supporting their many activities, and taking them to Disneyland. Kelly will be deeply missed by her family, friends and the many lives in our community that she touched.

Kelly leaves behind her husband, Mark Bravo and two daughters, Adeline Bravo and Ava Bravo. She is also survived by her father, Manuel Casillas; brothers Daniel (Brandalynn) Casillas and Matt Casillas; nieces and nephews Braden, Mackenzie, Matthew, Presley, and Atticus; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her mother.

A rosary will be held at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park at 6pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30am. Kelly would have preferred that donations be sent to the in lieu of flowers. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 22 to May 28, 2019