Kelsey left this earthly world for her heavenly home on November 3rd following a short illness at her home in Linden. She was 31 years old. Born on October 10, 1989 - her actual due date - she was always the perfectionist, wanting things a certain way. From fashion to hair to her Pinterest followings, she had a flair for design.
Kelsey had a smile that would light up any room and she could talk to anyone. Her bubbly personality was contagious and her social skills unmatched. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone less fortunate and was the first to buy a coffee or a sandwich for someone in need. Her heart was larger than life. Her love for animals led her to her most recent job at Lockewood Stables in Lockeford where she worked up until her passing. Halloween was her absolute favorite holiday and her decorations attested to the fact!
Kelsey was born in Fresno and moved with her family to Woodbridge when she was 9 years old. Despite not wanting to leave her hometown due to her Dad's job transfer, she made the transition beautifully and never looked back. She attended Lodi High School where she participated in both swimming and golf and even learned French. While in high school she started working as a barista at House of Coffees where she made lifelong friends of both fellow employees and customers. Her love of the water led to a home business as a swim instructor and she spent endless summers in the pool (which she made her dad heat) teaching children to swim. She went on to a year at San Diego State and finished her degree in Human Resources/Organizational Behavior at Sacramento State. Her career that followed provided her with opportunities in management, public relations, marketing, human resources, safety, and winery administration.
Kelsey loved country music and big trucks and was so proud when she bought her Chevy Tahoe. It was a dream come true. She was a fan of country concerts and introduced her husband's children to their first PBR (Professional Bull Riding) event. Hunting, quads, and Giants games were part of their family adventures that created memories never to be forgotten.
Kelsey is survived by her husband of nearly four years, Zachary Jenkins of Linden; children, Katie and Kyle Jenkins; her parents, Erik and Suzie Roget; brother, Benjamin Roget of Woodbridge; Zac's parents, Shelly and Kirk Dotty of Manteca and Chris and Cynthia Louie of Stockton; her grandmothers, Julia Holsted of Paso Robles and Betty Roget of Lodi; Zac's grandmother, Janet Jenkins of Manteca; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her spirit, her smile and her loving heart will be deeply missed by all.
Donations may be sent in Kelsey's memory to PALS Lodi, 1040 W. Kettleman Lane #379, Lodi, CA 95240, your local FFA Chapter, or the charity of your choice
. Burial service is pending and will be private.