Kenneth Charles Tate Jr known as "Casey" was an honest, hardworking and honorable man. He led by example, loved his family and was a pillar of the community. On January 15th 2020 at the age of 64 years old he unexpectedly passed away in his home in Stockton, CA. Born on July 11th 1955 to Kenneth Charles Tate Sr and Loretta Jean Tate in Lodi, California he was the oldest of four siblings. Casey married the love of his life Nanhee Tate on September 10, 1977. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant and Military Police. After his discharge he was a successful business owner and generous mentor to many. He enjoyed helping people achieve their potential. He is survived by his wife Nanhee, brother John, sister Kendra, daughters Christina and Jennifer and his 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Ken, mother Loretta and brother Rodney. Casey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. A service will be held in his honor on January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lodi Funeral Home located at 725 N. Fairmont Ave., Lodi and committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020