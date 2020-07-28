Kenneth D. Hausauer, age 71, of Lodi, CA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. He was born October 26, 1948, in Lodi, to Nordahl "Mickey" Hausauer and Edith May Iker. Kenneth graduated from Lodi High School in 1966 and joined the US Air Force (Travis AFB) as a Sr Airman and advanced to Sergeant. He served active duty for four years in Okinawa and Korea. His medals included: NDSM, VSM, RVCM and AFGCM. Upon completion of his service he was honorably discharged and went on to earn an AA degree in mechanical engineering from San Joaquin Delta College.
Ken was a Christian man with a strong work ethic and he left his mark on many places of employment: United Market, Salisbury's Market, Victor Goehring Meat (11 yrs), Pavilion Gun Range (9 yrs), and he was an HVAC and sheet metal worker (23 yrs) for All-Air Heating and Air. In recent years he worked in the hunting department at Bass Pro Shops in Manteca (10 yrs). Ken was a member of the NRA and truly enjoyed interacting with other outdoorsmen while sharing his extensive knowledge of firearms.
Ken married his wife, Cindy Neuman on June 2, 1979 and they spent 41 loving years together. They always enjoyed sharing stories, scenic drives, and the beautiful outdoors. They had one daughter, Michele Hausauer.
Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. His passions were hunting, fishing, shooting, spending precious time with family and his beloved pets. He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Hausauer, and his brother-in-law, Joseph Wysocki.
Kenneth is survived by his father, Nordahl Hausauer; wife, Cindy Hausauer; daughter, Michele Hausauer-Brooks (David); granddaughter, Olivia Brooks; siblings, Carol Azevedo (Larry) and Janice Wysocki; nephews, Lar Azevedo, Chris Azevedo and Jeff Schultz (Mandy); sister-in-law, Sandra Schultz (Rick); father and mother-in-law, Dick and June Neuman; and two aunts, Cassie Hausauer and Alma Victorino.
A military graveside service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on July 30th at 11:00am located at 5810 Midway Road Dixon, CA 95620. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is by invite only, limited to immediate family and masks must be worn.
Memorials may be given to PVA
, DAV, NRA, HSUS, or donation of choice.
Ken's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his niece and nurse, Melissa Schultz-Black (Greg), for her extensive care and comfort before he passed on at the hospital.