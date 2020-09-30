Kenneth Edward Gosselin, 50, of Lodi, passed away on July 1, 2020, due to succumbing from critical injuries after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle with his dog, Sissy in Lodi. Kenneth, also known as "Kenny G" or "KEG" to some, was born in Milton, Florida to Darrell Dean and Darlene Anne Gosselin on December 15, 1969. He graduated from Tokay High in Lodi, and then completed an apprenticeship as an Electrician and Journeyman. Kenneth had worked for CECI off and on since 1997 and was currently working on the Amazon DXC5 Fremont project for the Dublin branch as a Journeyman before he passed.

Kenneth was larger than life…he loved riding his bike to Lodi Lake with his dog, going boating, wakeboarding, and riding his motorcycle. Kenneth was funny, kind spirited and was always there to help anyone in need. Even in death, Kenneth has already dramatically changed the lives of waiting transplant recipients via organ donation.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Kimberly Keim (Gosselin), of Los Angeles. A small Memorial was already held at the family home. A sincere thanks to all of the neighbors and friends who gathered to support our family during this difficult time.

