|
|
Kenneth Richard Gross passed away at the age of 67 on June 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.
Ken was born to Bonnie and Otto Gross of Galt on July 18, 1951 in Lodi, CA. He attended Galt High School where he graduated in 1969. He then spent 6 years in the National Guard. He then worked for his father drilling water wells until he started his own business, Ken Gross Pump Service, in 1972. He ran his business with his wife Diane until his passing. Through this business he met many people that he was happy to call his friend.
Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was the Captain of his fishing boat in Bodega Bay and enjoyed camping, crabbing, and fishing. He was looking forward to teaching his grandson, Hudson how to fish. He also enjoyed hunting and trips to Las Vegas, Reno, and Lake Tahoe.
Ken and Diane were looking forward to retiring and traveling.
Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years Diane Gross, daughter Tami (Jarrod) Iverson, grandson Hudson, son in law Klayton Pope, mother and father Bonnie and Otto Gross, brother Keith (Gail) Gross and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kendra Gross-Pope, brother Jeff Gross, and his mother and father-in-law Patricia and Donald Dover.
There will be a celebration of life in his memory on August 17, 2019 at 2pm at the Elk Grove SES Hall located at 10427 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Ken Gross to the Kendra Gross Pope Memorial fund. This fund was created in memory of his daughter to help single parents go to nursing school. You can mail a check made payable to inFaith Community Foundation with the Kendra Gross Memorial fund written in the note portion, to 625 Fourth Ave. S, Suite 1500, Minneapolis, MS 55415 or visit infaithfound.org/make_gift, to give online.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019