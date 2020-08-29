Kenneth Harold Heinitz was a lifetime resident of Lodi, where he married his high school sweetheart and raised his loving family. You could find Ken as a baseball coach and Boy Scout leader. Ken was an avid fisherman and golfer and enjoyed watching all sports. After retiring from a 30+ year career at AT&T he and his wife Mae traveled the country in their 5th wheel and eventually selected Arizona as a second home.

One of Ken's favorite past times was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be forever remembered as a sweet, charming, social, proud and loyal man. He lived a long full life and enjoyed his many friends. Christmas Eve at Ken's house was always a special day for the entire family, it will not be the same without him.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Maggie Heinitz; his loving wife of 60+ years, Violet Mae Kundert; and his grandson, Jason. He is survived by his children, Randy (Laura), Rob (Kathleen), and Jeff (Kristi); grandchildren, Grant, Andrew, Elizabeth, David, Robert Jr, Chelsey, Madeline, Cameron and Tyler; great grandchildren, Giada, Dane, Talisa, Preston, Jason, Emmett, and Silas; and his brother, Don (Marge).

A graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 & E. Harvey Ln., on Sept 5th at 11:00 am. All are welcome.

There will be a visitation on Sept 4th from 1-4 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home located at 831 Industrial Wy, Lodi, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store