Kenneth J. Mettler "Papa Bear" passed away surrounded by loved ones at the age of 77 on March 17, 2020. He was born October 10, 1942, in California. He was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He worked extremely hard and held down three jobs while raising all his children. He proudly served as a firefighter, Captain Mettler, for the Woodbridge, CA Firehouse while working for Geweke Auto Towing company and Pine Auto Hardware on his off days from the fire station. His final career, for a second retirement, was with the United State Postal Service where he started off as a carrier and retired from the maintenance department. He has had many hobbies throughout his life, he LOVED a great Bloody Mary with all the fix'ins; he was an outdoor man who loved to camp, hunt, and fish; and he loved to work in his garage fixing or restoring old classics and tractors. In retirement, he would volunteer twice a week restoring and maintaining the old tractors at Micke Grove Regional Park in the San Joaquin County Historical Museum in Lodi, CA. He had also served on the Board of Directors at the Historical Society. Most of all he loved spending time with all his Family, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Friends. He had a great sense of humor and loved to live life to the fullest. He will be best remembered for his dedication to his family, work ethics, and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mettler; sister, Mary Marsigli; children, Tammy Blasingame (Darrell Blasingame), Sandra Galassi, Brian Ernst (Jill Ernst), Mark Ernst (Sabine Ernst), Brian Teausant (Alicia Teausant), and Lauri Haywood (Raymond Haywood Jr); grandchildren, Christina Fisch (Randy Reidinger), Christopher Fisch (Shelby Fisch), Chris Blasingame, Tabetha Strehlow (Abraham Nava), Shawn Goldman (Kayla Goldman), Matthew Galassi, Daia Ernst, Max Ernst, Nathalie Ernst, Femke Ernst, Nicholas Teausant, Hailey Rae Haywood, Douglas Haywood, and Adam Haywood; great grandchildren, Miss Eva, Scotty, Alex, Jackson, Brooklyn, Olivia, and Paisley. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Mettler and second wife, Adrienne Mettler; his brother, Leo Mettler and sister, Violet Lexau.
Neither a private internment nor a memorial service can be held at this time due to the current CDC regulations. Thank you, and remember him as he lived his daily life and we shall meet together to honor his memory at a later date. - The Mettler Family..
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020