Kenneth James Laney, 31, passed away on January 13th 2020 in Acampo.
Kenny Laney was born in Lodi California, to Kenneth "Scott" Laney and Sherilynn St. John. He attended Lodi High School and graduated in 2007. He went on to attend some college. Kenny married his high school sweetheart, Kayla McPherson, July 9th 2011. He worked at Graffigna Brothers Auto Parts for 8 years and currently worked at Lodi Pump and Irrigation. Kenny was also affiliated with Woodbridge Masonic Lodge 131. He was a diehard Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs Fan.
Kenny is preceded in death by grandmothers, Sandra Lee Harper and Christine Nugent.
Kenny is survived by wife, Kayla Laney; children, Pattrik Laney, Maeson Laney, and little girl due April 2020; grandfathers, Hal Laney and Robert C. St. John; father, Scott Laney; mother, Sherilynn St. John; mother and father in law, Mary and Bill McPherson; aunts and uncles, Robert and Dede St. John, Michelle and Michael Czmil, Randy and Maria Laney, and Jerry Laney; siblings, Justin Riddle, Oskar Schmollinger, Robby, Mackenzie, Seth, and Jacob St. John. Along with many other loving family members.
Funeral will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home- The Vineyard Chapel. Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Celebration of life will follow.
Woodbridge Florist is handling all the flower arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020