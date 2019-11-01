|
Kenneth (Ken) Bailey entered into rest and went to be with his Heavenly Father on the 29th day of October 2019. He was 63 years old. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 5th at 11 a.m. which will be held at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave, followed by a brief graveside service at Cherokee Memorial Park, Highway 99 at Harney Lane, 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Viewing will be held Monday, November 4th from 11a.m.-4p.m.
Born at the Lodi Mason Hospital to Vera Pearl and Otha Bailey, Ken was the youngest of 7 siblings. Both parents; 2 brothers, Alfred Bailey, Paul Bailey; and 2 sisters, Ruby Nadine Wright and Betty Louise Zimbleman, have preceded him in death. Surviving are his 2 sisters, Patricia Ann Richards and Norma Jean Bjork; and many nieces & nephews who knew him as "The Great Unk".
He lived his youth in Lodi and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1975.
A native Californian, he lived and worked in the most beautiful places; Yosemite, Napa, Tahoe, San Francisco, but his favorite was Huntington Beach and Sunset Beach in Southern California, where he lived for over 20 years. He loved entertaining family and friends on the beaches with the surfing competitions and sand castle festivals, then on to good food at The Sugar Shack.
He had an adventurous spirit and zest for life, traveling overseas into 5 continents and 15 countries, His favorite way to vacation, was to go on a cruise once a year.
Ken had a love and passion for art work, collecting antiques but most of all, for his deep devotion to family and friends, with cherished words and thoughts that he placed in all his cards and letters. He will truly be missed for his witty sense of humor, infectious smile, laughter and loving kindness he showed to others.
The family is humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of you at Pioneer House in Sacramento along with Sutter Health Hospice Care.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019