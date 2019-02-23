Kenneth Wesley Baker was born March 9, 1931 in Arizona. He passed away February 16, 2019 in Lodi, California at the age of 87. Raised and educated in California, after graduating high school Ken enlisted in the Air Force where he served during the Korean War. After returning from the service Ken settled in Lodi where he met and married Darlene Williams, and began his career at Fibreboard, a position held for over 40 years until his retirement. Ken and Darlene were blessed with their three girls; Darcy, Denise, and Deidre. Ken became "the rock of the family" after Darlene's untimely passing in 1990, which turned out to truly be the job he loved the most. Years later after his retirement Ken married his second wife Shirley who survives him today. Ken had many hobbies, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with all of his daughters and grandchildren at every opportunity, always a friendly family competition. He also loved working in his yard, he liked watching "cop" shows, war history, and Giants and 49er games both in person and on t.v., and spending time at their home in South Lake Tahoe, but his true joy came from spending time with his family, he loved family gatherings and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; Rufus and Sylvia Baker, and his first wife, Darlene Baker, brothers; Leon Baker and Donald Baker. He is survived by his wife Shirley Baker, her three sons and their families, his daughters; Darcy Perlot (Michael) of Galt, Denise Baker, and Deidre Jordan (Bob) both of Lodi, four grandchildren; Brandon Hovland (Mary) of Yuba City, Lyndsay Jordan of Lodi, Makayla Heeney (Alan) of Galt, Christopher Perlot of Galt and two great grandchildren: Mia and Jakob, and his brother Doyle (Nona) Baker of Escalon. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1st at 1:00 p.m. Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E Pine Street, Lodi. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the . Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary