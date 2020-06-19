Kevin Alan Morris, 59, of Ione, CA, passed away peacefully, in his sleep at home following an unknown illness on the morning of June 5th, 2020. Born November 9, 1960, in Sacramento, CA., to Phyllis J. Donahue and Marvin W. Morris, he followed his love of technology many years ago, becoming a computer technician. He was always willing to help those who were lesser technology inclined. He loved family and friends and any opportunity to get together with them. He enjoyed cruising, wine tasting, gun collecting (and shooting), large rib-eye steaks, the Eagles and discussing politics.

He graduated from Tokay High School in Lodi, CA, and pursued computer programming through San Joaquin Delta College after working several years as an RV mechanic in Stockton.

He married Carolyn Hill in 1984 in Tahoe, CA., and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Jenny Di Piero (Dave Di Piero), Melissa Hamilton (J.C. Hamilton), and Michelle Morris (Earl Daniels). Grandchildren, Lexy, Micah, Autumn, E.J., Jazmin, Mason, and Morgan. His siblings, Gary, Sheila, Kelly, and Karen. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held at Dave and Jenny Di Piero's house on July 11th from 5-8 PM.

