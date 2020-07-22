Kimberly Ann Goss passed away on July 5, 2020 in Lodi, CA after a long struggle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. Kim was born to Phil and Dorothy Rainey on August 4th, 1952 in Sebastopol, CA.
Fun in the sun is a good way to describe how Kim enjoyed spending her time here with us. She loved to visit the beach, lake, or even the local pool with her three sons. She and her husband took trips to Mexico as often as they could, where she liked to relax with her toes in the sand. After retiring from her career as a bookkeeper, Kim developed a passion for teaching water safety and swimming to infants, toddlers, and young children, including her own grandchildren.
Kim rarely took time in the spotlight, because she wanted to make sure the spotlight was working and pointed in the right direction. She loved to host parties and gatherings and was always happy to see everyone together and having a good time. She had an ear for listening and an eye for the little things that made her a dear companion to her friends and a wonderful mother and Gammie. She is already and will continue to be missed, but her spirit is finally at rest after having lived a life full of love.
Kim is survived by her husband, Douglas Goss; three sons, Bryan, Blair, and Taylor Goss; two granddaughters, Macie and Zelda Goss; three sisters, Sue Rainey Lighthall, Elizabeth Lee Rainey, and Patty Rainey-Clevenger; and brother, Dave Rainey. Kim is preceded in death by parents, Phil and Dorothy Rainey; and brother, Don Rainey.
An outdoor celebration of life is being held on July 25 at 10:00am at Faith Community Church, located at 18621 CA-99 in Acampo. For more details please visit www.KimRaineyGoss.com