Lodi native and beloved member of the winegrape farming community, Kris Gutierrez, 43, succumbed to a 14 month battle with leukemia at home surrounded by his family and friends.?
Kris attended Lodi area schools, St. Anne's and Tokay HS '94. After high school, Kris worked at Ehler's Elevators and later worked as a farm manager for Ripken Vineyards & Winery for nearly 20 years. In 2003, Kris became a founding owner of KG Vineyard Management. Kris met his wife, Jen, in 2003. They later married in 2007 in Santa Cruz. Kris made extensive contributions to the wine and grape industry in leadership roles as President of the Lodi District Grape Growers and as a Commissioner of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. Kris gladly served the broader community as a volunteer firefighter for the Woodbridge and Delta fire districts. Kris was active in the San Joaquin Farm Bureau and the chairman for the Lafayette Farm Center. Also, he was a dedicated supporter of San Joaquin AgFest and Tokay High School's FFA.
Kris is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jen Pinkham Gutierrez, dog Lucky, sister Kelley Gutierrez Holbert, in-laws, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. His parents, Pam and George Gutierrez, both deceased, were long time Lodi residents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at the Bare Ranch, 19877 Davis Rd., Lodi. Casual lunch is at 2pm with the Celebration of Life service at 3pm. Dress is strictly farmer casual (no jackets, no ties). Hats are appropriate! Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kris Gutierrez Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o F&M Bank, 121 W. Pine St. Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019