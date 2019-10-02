|
On Wednesday, September 18th, 2019, Kris (Kristine) Mason, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 73. Kris was born in San Francisco, CA to Valdemar and Audrey Olson in 1945. She drove a school bus for 20 plus years for the Lodi Unified School District. She took great pride in making sure the children under her care arrived at school safely and with a smile on their face. She raised two sons, Travis and Wes, the sister to Karen, grandmother to Cassea and Aiden, great grandmother to Brent and beloved friend to many. Her passion was truly for her sons, grandchildren, and friends.
Kris is survived by her two sons, Travis (TJ) and Wes; grandchildren, Cassea, Aiden and Brent; her sister, Karen; and niece, Nikki.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at St. Joachim's Catholic Church located at 13392 Lockeford Ranch Rd, Lockeford, CA at 11 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2019