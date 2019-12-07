|
Kris Jamison of Lodi, CA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at age 50. She battled colon cancer for 2 years.
Kris was born September 15, 1969 in Lodi, CA. She graduated from Lodi High and earned a Bachelor of Arts, Cum laude and a Master of Arts, Educational Leadership and Administration. For 11 years she taught 4/5 class and was Teacher in Charge at Vincent Shalvey Academy. She has been Principal at River Oaks Charter School for the last 7 years.
Kris was dedicated to her family through the ups and downs. She loved her husband of 27 yrs., their 2 children and her animals. She enjoyed family gatherings, making Bierocks and watching movies. In the last year she enjoyed bucket-list trips to Seascape, Hawaii and Disney World.
Her second family was River Oaks Charter School. She was dedicated to and very proud of her students. She cherished time with her colleagues and their lasting friendship. She was grateful for their constant support the last 2 years. Mrs. Jamison ROCS!
She will be dearly missed by her husband; Mike; her son, Joshua; daughter, Ellie; mother and step-father, Kathy and Jim Quaschnick; brothers, Shawn, Jim, and Rob; in-laws, Ralph and Phyllis, Roger and Linda; cousin, Birgitt; family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held 10 am Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Bear Creek Church, 11171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi CA 95242. Family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton CA 95204-1953 or the .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019