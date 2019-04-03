Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Bear Creek Community Church
Kristina Frances Lutes


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kristina Frances Lutes Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Kristina Frances Lutes. Kristina was born on June 15, 1968, to Jefferey Albert Lind and Julieann Mederios Lind. Kristina died on March 28, 2019 at home in her sleep, at the age of 50.
Kristina enjoyed camping with her family. Loved to do crafts, gardening, baking, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Her faith in her lord was unshakable. Kristina was well known at Bear Creek Community Church where she served and volunteered her time and in the community. Kristina was a Mary Kay consultant for 24 years. Her dream was to open a bakery.
Kristina (Lind) married the love of her life Richard Dean Lutes on October 1, 1995. They shared two children. Bradley Bristow and Dominic Lutes.
Kristina was preceded in death by her father Jeffery Albert Lind and her sister Michelle Ann Lind. She is survived by her mother Julieann Medeiros Lind, her brother Gregory Albert Lind, her husband Richard Lutes, her sons Bradley Bristow, and Dominic Lutes.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Lodi Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday April 5, 2019 at Bear Creek Community Church. Graveside service will be at Cherokee Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life following at Bear Creek Community Church.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019
