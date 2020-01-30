|
|
Kurby Dale Frey passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Kurby was born on September 15, 1946 in Harvey, ND to Wilmer & Bertha Frey, and at that time lived in Goodrich, ND. Kurby was born with Cerebral Palsy due to an injury at birth.
At the age of 4 he lived in Jamestown, ND at the Anne Carlsen School for Crippled Children. There he received treatment; with hopes he would learn to walk and do other physical functions.
In 1951 the family moved to Lodi, CA. Kurby started Herbert Hoover School in Stockton. He did not walk until he was 6 years old and had to wear braces from his waist down on both legs. He received treatments while attending school there, through the 6th grade. It wasn't until he entered the 7th grade that he started going to a public school in Lodi. He graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1966. Kurby attended Delta College and graduated in 1969 with an AA Degree.
Kurby had several jobs after college. One of them was working for Goodwill where he received an award for Worker of the Year in 1975. After that he started working for the U.S. Government at Rough and Ready Navy Base as an office clerk. January of 1993 Kurby started working at Tracy Defense Depot and in June of 1994, he went to work at Sharpe Army Depot in Lathrop. Kurby retired in 1998 due to medical issues.
Kurby lived at Fulton Villa Assisted Living Center from 1995 to 2015. He resided at Vienna Convalescent Hospital since 2015.
He always had a smile on his face. He loved being around people and having visitors. Kurby loved his sweet treats, especially dark chocolate. He always shared his candy with anyone who came to visit. Being on his computer and watching television were his favorite ways to pass the time. He was never one to complain about having CP and all the health problems that came with it. He had to be a fighter. The fact that he was a fighter is why he accomplished things in life that were thought to be impossible. He worked hard for everything he accomplished and had. Kurby was a fighter until the very end.
Kurby is preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Bertha Frey; and infant brother, Wilmer Jr. He is survived by sisters, Bernice Edwards (Jerry), Judy Agnew (Bruce), Margie Holmes (Tom), Carla Cassinelli; aunt, Emma Mantz and he was an uncle to 8 and a great uncle to many. He is also survived by Donald Schmitt, a childhood life long best friend, as well as the Jimmy Schmierer family.
Visitation is at Lodi Funeral Home February 3, from noon to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Gravesite services are Tuesday, February 4, at 10:00 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service to follow at Vinewood Community Church at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020