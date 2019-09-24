|
Lana Michelle (Fink) Carouba passed away on Friday, September 20th, at the age of 53. Lana will always reside in the hearts of her husband Michael, son Cole and by her daughter Mia. Lana is also survived by her loving parent's Carl and Judy Fink as well as her sister Kathy Duran (Pedro) and nephews Dominic and Brendon and niece Talia.
Lana was proud to have been born and raised in Lodi. She graduated Lodi High in 1984 and went on to Cal Poly where she received a business administration degree in 1989. After college, Lana worked for a national retailer in the bay area. Soon thereafter, she moved back to Lodi and began working at Lakewood Drugs. With Lana's impeccable sense of style, the store expanded and became known for wonderful gifts and beautiful home décor items. For the next 14 years, Lakewood was the gathering place for everyone who needed a card or special gift.
Lana loved being a mother. When her children were young, she loved buying Cole army fatigues so that he could play at Peterson Park. For Mia, she would buy elaborate outfits from seamstresses around the country for 4th of July and other occasions. As her children grew older, she loved watching Cole's football games and Mia's tennis matches. But to Lana, it was character that counted most and her greatest joy was seeing her children's development into loving and caring people.
Lana enjoyed traveling. Her family trips with the Durans to Mexico, the Bahamas and Hawaii were among her favorite times. As a driven and motivated person, those relaxing trips were filled with laughter, sunshine and poolside cocktail service. Living one mile from her childhood home, she enjoyed a very close relationship with her parents. Family meals and random visits were plentiful. Lana's parents were her role models.
Throughout her life, Lana was an encourager to everyone she met. Even during her illness, she found the greatest comfort when she was able to help others. Lana was a woman of great faith. She was a member of Faith Community Church where she enjoyed fellowship with her church family.
Beloved Lana, you are missed already. You have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, and you have kept the faith.
There will be a celebration of Life service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday the 28th, at Faith Community Church located at 18621 N Hwy 99 Acampo, CA 95220 (West Side of N. Frontage Road).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin located at 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204 (https://www.hospicesj.org) or U.C.S.F. Foundation, P.O. Box 94145 San Francisco, CA 94145.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019