Our mom, Lareda "Rita" Libla (Barnes, Schulz, Shinaver) was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Mom was born at home in Burbank, MO on Nov 19, 1935 to William Libla and Emily Bodine. To say we are lost, devastated, and grief stricken at the loss of our mother would be an understatement.
Our mom was the glue that held our family together. She was our rock and champion. Mom loved all her kids unconditionally. Even though mom had three husbands who predeceased her in death, she essentially raised six kids as a single parent. Often she worked two jobs a day standing on her feet all day as a waitress. Despite the hardships there was no shortness of laughter and love in our family. Mom loved to sing and play the guitar. So we all grew up with a love of music.
Mom was proud to have given 18 years of service as the school cafeteria manager for Lakewood Elementary School in Lodi, CA. She cooked over 600 meals a day and every one was nutritious as well as delicious. Her cinnamon rolls were legendary and she said she always put some aside for the teachers when they asked. Mom retired from Lodi Unified School District in 1996.
Mom loved outdoor adventures when she was younger. She'd camp, fish, hunt, gold dredge and drive for days exploring the countryside. Most of the time with a car load of kids in tow. We'd make Miracle Whip and bologna sandwiches on the dash board for lunch and just keep on going for miles. As mom got older she was a voracious reader, very talented mystery writer, and loved watching crime dramas on TV. She'd always text us to tell us what was coming on TV and give us the plot line. Her senior years were mostly spent doting on her grandchildren.
Family was always the most important thing in mom's life. She taught her kids to stick together and always be there for one another. Mom leaves behind a grieving family of six children, ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She had a special relationship with each one of them.
She is survived by son, Billy Barnes of Robertsville, MO; daughter, Loretta (Jack) Burke of Yuba City; daughter, Diana (Dennis) Golden of Oroville; son, Dan Barnes of Stockton; son, John (Renee) Schulz of Stockton; and daughter, Rhonda (Matt) Hamilton of Yuba City. Mom's beloved grandchildren are Diana Burke-Knapp, Jennifer (Chip) Davis, Billy Barnes, III, Daniel (Tara) Barnes, Sr., Chris (Jessica) Barnes, Amanda (Zach) Haddad, Emilee, Ethan and Edward Schulz, and Blake Hamilton. Her precious great-grandchildren are Alliyah, Daniel, Jr., and Jaxon Barnes, Christopher Burke and Chandra Burke Knapp, Cary and Elizabeth Davis, and Kathryn Haddad.
Mom is survived by her 93 year old sister, Virginia Boucher of Rogers, AR; as well as, many nieces and one nephew who loved her dearly.
We are comforted in knowing our mom is no longer suffering and has gone on to a much better place. Knowing this, however, doesn't diminish how much we miss her terribly. She is our guardian angel in heaven now. Rest in peace our dear mom knowing we will carry on the traditions you instilled in us and we promise to stick together. You always asked us for just one more hug each time we left you. Now we'd give anything for just one more hug from our mom.
The funeral will be held on October 30, 2019. Chapel viewing is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, CA 95240. A brief graveside service will immediately follow at Lodi Cemetery, 5750 E. Pine St. in Lodi. The family invites everyone to enjoy mom's favorite meal, a spaghetti luncheon, back at the Lodi Funeral Home in their lovely reception room right after graveside service. Please come share some of your memories with her family.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2019