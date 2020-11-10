1/1
Larry E. Nelson
Larry E. Nelson, 76, of Lockeford, California, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, passed away, Saturday, October 31, 2020 with his family by his bedside. Larry was born and raised in Maderas, OR and moved to Stockton, CA after being honorably discharged from the Navy. Larry worked most of his adult life as a maintenance mechanic at LOF, California Coolers and Oak Ridge Winery.
He is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Smith) Nelson; his mom, Hester (Preston) Nelson; and his brother, Ralph Nelson.
Larry is survived by his son, Larry (Lauree) Nelson of Lockeford; daughter, Jayme Nelson Luce of Lockeford; and 4 granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Stockton.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, 2020.
