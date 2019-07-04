Larry Gene Liebig, 71, of Woodbridge, entered the Gates of Heaven on June 17, 2019. He was born in Lodi, CA and lived in Galt for the first thirty years of his life. He started grade school at the one-room Arno schoolhouse until the school was moved to the newly opened Archoe School. Later, he graduated from Galt High. While growing up, he worked long hours on the family ranch along with his nine brothers and sisters. His first paying job was helping to build the Cattlemen's Livestock Yard just west of his home. He soon went to work for the Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi as a mechanic in the can manufacturing plant and finished his working career at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.

Larry was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman, and he shared the love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Larry was known for his sense of humor, which he never lost, and his loyalty to friends and family.

He was a member of the Galt Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Lodi Boat and Ski Club, Alta Mesa Gun Club, and Comanche Hills Hunting Preserve.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bertha Liebig, his brother, Lynn Liebig, and his sister, Betty Gross-Harper.

He is survived by his wife, Darrylin Liebig of Woodbridge; children, Becky Moitoso (Manuel) of Lodi and Russ Liebig (Dave) of West Sacramento; brothers, Bob Liebig (Jan) and Fred Liebig (Carolyn) who both live in Galt; sister, Pauline Miller of Lodi, Clara Miller of Galt, Frieda Megna (Tom) of Rio Vista, Bertha Armstrong (Ronald) of Rancho Cordova, and Rose Miller (Ken) of Galt. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins are proud to call him their friend as well as relative. His grandchildren, Macey Jared, and Brayden, were his pride and joy.

A celebration of love and family will be held on July 6, 2019 at the Woodbridge Moose Hall at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank those who kept Larry in their thoughts and prayers and those who visited him the last few months. We also want to thank his long-time doctors; Dr. Freund and Dr. Hereford.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 4 to July 11, 2019