|
|
The world lost one of the best on October 22, 2019 when Larry Max Phillips passed away at home in Stockton, CA at the age of 71. Larry was born in Ogden, Utah to Max and Helen Phillips. He graduated from Bonneville High School in June 1965 and joined the 19th Special Forces Group, Airborne, of the Utah National Guard in June 1966, earning the title of Green Beret. He then hired out on the Railroad in April 1967, where he worked for over 42 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Phillips of Stockton, CA, three adult children; Christopher Phillips of Lodi, CA, Sara Cowan (Jim) of Stockton, CA, and Erin Mraz (Nick) of Lincoln, CA, nine grandchildren; Kamryn and Ryan Phillips, Michael, Joseph and Anthony Cowan, and Luke, Gabriel, Isaac and Augustin Mraz, his sister; Diane Nicole Phillips of Farmington, Utah, and several nieces and nephews.
Larry loved the outdoors and hunted and fished all over the western U.S., Alaska, British Columbia and Mexico. Life was good! Larry was proud to be a friend of Bill W. for over 30 years. His sense of humor, kindness and ornery yet lovable nature will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Please see the Lodi Funeral Home website for more information.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019