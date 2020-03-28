|
|
Larry Ray Edwards passed away on March 6th 2020 in Lodi, Ca., at the age of 67, due to a lengthy illness. He was born on Sept. 4th 1952 in Lodi, Ca to Junior and Betty Edwards and was raised in lodi and attended local schools. Larry always liked working with his dad at the shop, learning how to do upholstery. After high school, he joined the Army and served in South Korea for two years. Returning home, he continued working and doing upholstery on cars. When California Cushion opened, he started work there and he was in charge of Research & Development. He worked for them all the way to the end when the business closed. After that he went to work for Nummi Auto in Fremont, Ca. for several years before retiring. He loved golfing, fishing and playing poker with family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Betty Edwards. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Edwards of Galt; son, Jeremy Edwards (Diana) of Lodi; daughters, Kareena Edwards and Becky Edwards of Galt; brothers, Johnny Edwards of Lodi and Rickey Edwards of Walnut Grove; sister, Connie Honeycutt (Bob) of Lodi; and Jeremys mother, Tricia Spencer of Lodi; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Larry will be truly missed by all that knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2020