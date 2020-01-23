Home

Lavern has completed the mission entrusted to her by her Savior, Jesus Christ, and is now rejoicing in the presence of her Lord.
She entered into the world on August 31, 1929, in Frohna, Missouri. She married Harold H. Schmidt on February 6, 1949 and she and Harold had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year. Her loving family includes Wayne and his wife, Gail; Debra and her husband, Mike Haas; Diane and David; along with five grandchildren, Erika Kambra, Matthew, BethAnn and Deanna; and three great-granddaughters, Riley, Blakely and Emma.
After a life-threatening illness in 1969, Lavern decided to pursue a career in nursing. She graduated in 1973 having earned an RN degree with honors. She was an RN Supervisor at Lodi Memorial Hospital for 30 years. Her love and compassion impacted the lives of both patients and staff.
Lavern felt a need for a small group Bible Study in her church. She and her dear friend, Denise Muhly, developed the LIFELIGHT in depth Bible Study program which is now used internationally and has sold over one million copies.
Lavern's faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, was an example and model to her family and all people who were blessed to know and love her. The legacy she leaves is that her children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren walk with the Lord and are awaiting the reuniting in Heaven eternally with Lavern.
The service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception in St. Peter's gym following the service.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020
