La Verna Evelyn Simpfenderfer passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2020, in Lodi. She was 95. La Verna was born in Hosmer, South Dakota on July 18, 1924, to Reinhold and Lydia Goehring Sr.
She attended country school as a child and later graduated from Armour High School, Armour, SD in 1942.
She met her husband, Arthur Simpfenderfer in Tripp, SD and they were married on February 20, 1949. They moved to Lodi, CA where she worked at F&M Bank. Over the years they moved back and forth between Delmont, SD and Lodi, CA holding various jobs.
La Verna was a member of the Women's American Legion, The Women's Sewing Circle at Ebenezer Congregational Church Lodi, CA and a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Lodi, CA.
La Verna enjoyed quilting, hand embroidery, playing Pinnacle, cooking and baking family recipes. In her later years, she enjoyed going to breakfast after church, mainly for the piece of chocolate pie and coffee.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Joelyn Orchard, Lodi, CA, Kendal Simpfenderfer, Lodi, CA, Terry Simpfenderfer, Lodi, CA; daughter-in-law, Connie Simpfenderfer, Lodi, CA; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren with one due in February; brother, Jerald (Donna) Goehring, Dakota Dunes, SD; and sister, Arvilla Reich, Tracy, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold Sr. and Lydia; her husband, Art; her brothers, Reinhold Jr., LeRoy Goehring; sister, LuCilla Dewald; and her son, Duane Simpfenderfer Sr.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home (831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 95240).
?Graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park (Garden of Hymns) Wednesday, January 29, at 10:00 a.m. (Hwy 99 and Harney Ln, Lodi, CA). Memorial service will follow at Zion Lutheran Church (105 S Ham Lane, Lodi, CA 95240.)
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, 2020