|
|
LaVonne Kay Rathjen Menzel of Lodi, passed away on April 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton.
Memorial service to be determined.
LaVonne was born in Lodi to Leonard & Stella Mae Rathjen on Dec. 27, 1949. She Lodi Union High School. She married William Karl Menzel on May 15, 1977 in Carson City, Nevada. She worked as a data entry operator and office manager for son Rodney's roofing Co. Her favorite "job" was being Grandma to grandsons Austin and Brandon.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, youngest sister Lynette, and youngest older brother Tomas Rathjen.
LaVonne is survived by husband Bill, sons Robert Horton and wife Pamela, Rodney Menzel and wife Michelle, and Jason D. Menzel. Older brothers Larry and Robert Rathjen, younger sister Karen Jean Cox. Two grandsons Austin Wm. Menzel and Brandon Tomas Menzel, and many cousins nieces and nephews.
Shalom.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2019