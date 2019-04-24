Lawrence Dale Decker went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born in Lodi, California on September 11, 1925, to Dean and Katherine Decker. After high school, Lawrence enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed on a warship in the South Pacific and serviced torpedoes in preparation for launch.

After World War II ended, Lawrence returned to Lodi and married Ruth Huber. Lawrence and Ruth had two children, James and Debra, and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their family last year.

Lawrence worked at General Mills, as a mechanic, from the day the plant opened until he retired 40 years later at age 62.

Gardening brought him a lot of joy, and he was still growing vegetables last summer. Lawrence and Ruth enjoyed traveling together during retirement, including towing a trailer across the United States, taking several cruises, and visiting the Holy Land.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his daughter Debra O'Driscoll, his sister Lorna Stamos, and his brother Ernest Decker. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his son James (Barbara) Decker, his brother Don (Dolores) Decker, his grandson Matthew Decker, his granddaughter Christina (Mark) Rowley, and many nephews and nieces.

A family and friends graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m, Thurs. April 25, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Highway 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi.