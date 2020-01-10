|
"Silver" Beach, 79, of Lodi, California passed away on January 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Silver was born in Twin falls, Idaho on February 13, 1940 to William and Hilda Meidinger.
After graduating from Lodi High, Silver worked at local coffee shops, then several years at Foster's Freeze in Lodi.
She then started her career with Lodi Unified School District, as the Cafeteria Manager at Washington School, before retiring after more than 30 years. At Washington School, Silver was well known for her homemade bread and "wacky cake". Her job allowed her to express her love for all children - frequently providing meals to children in need.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Cleve Beach; 3 sisters, Shirley Guglielmo, Mildred Damon and Della Walz; and niece, Noreen Guglielmo.
She is survived by her son, Jeff (Suzy) Beach of Lodi; grandchildren, Michael Beach of Stockton and Kristen Beach of Medford, Oregon; and great grandson, Cole Schmitz (Beach) of Medford, Oregon.
Silver was also a loving mom and grandparent to many Severson family members for more than 20 years, including, Ryan (Kristin) Severson, Jordan (Ashley) Severson and grandchildren, Gavin Jackson and Olivia.
At her request, no services will be held and family arrangements are private. Memorial donations can be made to the SPCA in the name of "Silver Beach".
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020