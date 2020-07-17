Lela Frances Henne of Lodi died July 12, 2020 after fighting the effects of a stroke suffered 4 1/2 years ago. Frances was born to Grover and Lela Baker on September 20, 1935 in Three Brothers, AR.

Frances lived in Lodi for over 68 years and graduated from Lodi High in 1953. She was a teller at Bank of America for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her husband, Fred Sr. Frances and Fred Sr. were fixtures at the Lodi Oriole, Lodi Dodger, Tokay football, basketball, and baseball games. She especially enjoyed the games when her son and then grandchildren were playing at Tokay. Every month Frances looked forward to the omelet breakfast at the Lodi American Legion Hall.

Frances is survived by her son, Fred Henne Jr. and daughter-in-law, Marena of Lodi; granddaughter, Kylie (Elijah) Hardin of Goodlettsville, TN; grandson, Ryker Henne of Lodi; grandson, Jason (Becky) Beilstein and great granddaughter, Aria of Rapid City, SD; sister, Jeanette Keeran of California, MO; sister-in-law, Linda Baker of Las Vegas, NV and many nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Fred Henne Sr.; her parents; brothers, J Will and Grover; and sister, Josephine Fanning.

There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lodi American Legion Post 22, 320 N Washington St, Lodi, CA 95240, in Mrs. Henne's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store