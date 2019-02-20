Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Arbor Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
19690 N Hwy 99
Acampo , CA
Leland Merle Dolan


Leland Merle Dolan, 87, of Lodi, died January 27. Born January 23, 1932 in Illinois. He served in the Air Force as a photographer. He married Wanda "Dee" Elliot on March 28, 1953. They were married 59 years. He retired from General Mills after 36 years of service.
He is survived his sons Larry Dolan, Bud Dolan, daughter Sheron Righetti, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda "Dee", son Steven, granddaughter Stephanie, and great granddaughter Cara.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm at the Arbor Mobile Home Park Clubhouse located at 19690 N Hwy 99 in Acampo CA on Saturday March 2.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019
