|
|
Lenora Eunice Mohl, age 82, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Lenora was born in Dodge, ND to Fred and Amelia Allmendinger on June 1st, 1937. She graduated in 1955 in Dodge, ND with a class of 13 graduates, she moved to California in 1962 and married the love of her life Richard Mohl on May 13th, 1966.
She retired as a caregiver at a convalescent hospital in Lodi in 1999. She loved working with the elderly.
Lenora was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Amelia Allemendinger; her sisters, Lorraine Kellar and Laverne Rhode; and her husband of 33 years, Richard.
Lenora is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Yeager, Charlene McDowell (Bobby), and Terri Perry; her brother, Elmer Allmendinger; and a sister, Alma Allmendinger; eight grandchildren, Chad Spurgeon (Amanda), Cory Yeager (Eboni), Zachary Tyler, Shelbie Zazueta (Joaquin), Sierrah Perry (Ray), Courtney McDowell (Seth), Timmy McDowell and Gabriel McDowell; four great-grandchildren, Christian Spurgeon, Chad Spurgeon, Sebastian Yeager and Gabby Zazueta.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 19th at Lodi Funeral Home, visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18th at Lodi Funeral Home from 1:00 to 5:00. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, a reception is to follow at the Lodi Funeral Home. Arrangements are being made by the Lodi Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020