Leola Jeanne Bizek, of Lodi, past away on September 19, 2020. Born in Minnesota, she was raised by her parents in Redding, California.

Leola met her husband Mervin in Redding and were High School sweethearts and were together until his untimely passing in 1975. He was in the Navy and they raised their children in Newark, California. She was an entrepreneur in real estate, purchased many homes and was known as a woman of wisdom and vision in real estate investing. The hobbies she loved included gardening, growing flowers and vegetables, with a talent for landscaping that was evident in her home in Lodi. Tony Liponovich was the other love of her life and they were together until his death. She is survived by her son; Jerome Bizek, daughter; Rochelle Gallegos and grandson Alexander Gallegos. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oakland, California on October 5 , 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store