Leona Watters Duncan, "Lee", 91, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on September 5th in Lodi, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Monday September 16th at Radiant Life Church in Lodi. www.radiantlifelodi.com.
Lee was born in San Francisco, CA to Robert & Bertha Zeissler on August 21st, 1928. She attended school in Lodi, CA, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. She married Ralph Watters in 1950. Lee began her career as a secretary, and quickly moved to Executive Secretarial positions. She was amazingly organized, great with people, and enjoyed her work! Her jobs included San Jose Tech, Roosevelt and Leland High Schools in San Jose, Executive Secretary for San Jose Unified School District Superintendent, plus Liberty High School and the Bank of Agriculture in Brentwood.
During the last 15 years of her career she served as Executive Secretary to the CEO of Lodi Memorial Hospital. During this time, her husband, Ralph, passed away after a long illness.
Time passed, and Lee married Rev. Leo Duncan, the Senior's Pastor at Westside Assembly of Lodi (now known as Radiant Life church) in 1993. She retired from her job at Lodi Memorial Hospital in 1994.
Together, Lee and Leo served tirelessly and with much joy in ministry, and were a great blessing to many people! After they fully retired from ministry, Leo was later called out of retirement to become the Senior Pastor of Lakeside Chapel Church in Tracy. Lee and Leo once again enjoyed serving people in ministry.
Lee was an AMAZING cook - whether for one person or 100 people! She was an incredible hostess, organizer, and event planner who truly loved people! Her family and friends will deeply miss her brilliant smile, and wonderful hugs.
Lee is survived by her husband, Leo Duncan; Son, Craig Watters; Daughter, Karen Watters; Stepson, Tim Duncan; Stepdaughter, Cheryll Cochran; 13 Grand-children and 16 Great Grand-children!
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be given to provide building materials for a 2020 Missions Trip partnering with Student Reach to build a home for a family in poverty in Mexico. Lee previously participated in this project, planned the menu, transported all food and water, cooked for 19 people on the building team, and helped to build a house … a project that was very dear to her heart.
Please note "Lee Duncan Memorial" in the memo line of your check payable to Radiant Life Church, 75 N Crescent Ave. Lodi, CA 95240.
Memorials may be given online using Tithe.ly by visiting http://radiantlifelodi.com, and clicking the link labeled "Donate" with the note "Lee Duncan Memorial."
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019