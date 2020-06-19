Leonard Todd Mitchell, 62 of Modesto passed away at his home with his family beside him. Lenny survived by his three children and their spouses; Jennifer and Michael Wirkus, Stacy and Christopher Gates and Leonard and Katherine Mitchell. Eight grandchildren; Tanner, Tyler and Jacob Reynolds, Cody, Devin and Landon Gates and Karter and Nolan Mitchell. His Fur baby; Flipper.Father Herbert Mitchell, his Mother Doris Ann Viasilli. Sisters Cheri Kahler and Megan Horan and brother Bradley Mitchell.

Lenny spent majority of his life residing in Lodi and his last few years in Modesto with his Children and Grandchildren. Lenny loved nothing more than spending his time with all of them. His family were the light of his life. Family barbecues and hanging out by the pool with his children and grandchildren is how he spent his last few months here. He loved being surrounded by his family.

He was quite the story teller and loved to tell you everything he knew about anything. He was someone you just wanted to be around. He was loved by so many and he will be missed so very much. Rip Best Friend.

