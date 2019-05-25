Leroy Alvin Meidinger (Lee), 86, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2019, reunited with his youngest son Todd, his parents Alvin and Tillie, and in-laws, Ernest & Martha Krein. Lee was born in Wallace, ND on July 2, 1932, moved to Lodi, with family, at age 5. Mostly he attended Seventh Day Adventist Elementary and Lodi Academy. He finished his senior year at Lodi High School, class of 1951. Lee served in the US Navy, from 1951 to 1955, as a radio operator app. aboard his esteemed USS Saint Paul - CA73 during the Korean War - Go Saints.

Lee is survived by his wife Beverly, 2 children, Russell Meidinger and Lori Meidinger, sister Betty Ghan (Lavern), an "adopted" sister Janet Bricker (Don), 3 grandchildren Ashiley Knight (Bradley), Samantha Meidinger and Brandon Meidinger, 2 great-grandchildren Penelopea & Tobias Knight, 5 nieces and 4 nephews, also, Merwyn Krein (DeLayne) and Jerry Krein (Inez) of Bismarck, ND.

Thank you to Dr. James Hoff and special staff, & Ken Heffel, staff at Vienna, especially the Physical Therapy Unit.

The memorial service will be held at Vineyard Chapel, 14165 Beckman Rd., on Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00. Military Committal at Garden of the Gospels. There will be a light lunch at Lodi Women's Club, 325 W. Pine St in Lodi from 2:30 - 4:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's memory to Lodi American Legion Post #22 of which he was a member or .

