Leroy John Carney, 87, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Santa Cruz CA.
He was born in Stockton on July 1, 1932 to Roy and Antoinette Carney, and was grandson to Frank (Former Stockton Chief of Police) and Margaret Fredricks. Leroy's roots were deeply tied to San Joaquin County and decedents of pioneer families.
Leroy attended Victory Elementary School and Junior High School. He later graduated from the College of the Pacific (now known as UOP). There, he was an affiliate of Rho Lambda Phi Fraternity. Leroy was a proud member of the United States Navy Reserve. Leroy went on to earn his Master's degree and Teaching and Administration Credentials. After which, he began his long career with Lodi Unified School District.
Beginning in 1955, Leroy pursued his passion for education by teaching History, Government and English at Lodi Union High School. In addition, he taught at the School for Adults and San Joaquin Delta College.
In 1966, Leroy was promoted to Vice Principal at Lodi High School, East Campus. In 1972, he lateraled into Vice Principal at Tokay High School, before becoming Principal in 1976. Becoming Principal of Tokay filled Leroy with a newfound excitement. His fondest memories were of his friends and colleagues. The bonds made remained ever close to his heart throughout his life. Before his retirement, Leroy was appointed to Director of Curriculum for Lodi Unified School District.
Although Leroy enjoyed molding the minds of tomorrow's leaders, his love was his family. Leroy married Sheila Nickols in 1956. The two of them shared a lovely home in Lodi, where they raised their two daughters, Stacy and Shannon. In 1972, they purchased a small beach cottage in Santa Cruz, where they enjoyed weekends and summer vacations. In 1989, Leroy and Sheila decided to bring their dream to a reality. The small beach cottage was replaced with a beautiful house, which they made their permanent residence shortly after Leroy's retirement.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Antoinette Carney; his wife, Sheila Carney; and his brother, Michael Carney.
Leroy is survived by his two daughters, Stacy Esau (Paul) and Shannon Halbleib (Jesse); grandchildren, Ryan Uria, Elizabeth Steyer (Drew), Johnathon Halbleib, Braidan Halbleib, Shane Halbleib; great grandchildren, Isabella and Noah Uria; sister-in-law, Sherry Carney; nephews, Kevin Carney and Brian Carney; and great nieces, Ava, Petra and Lucy Carney.
Leroy's family would like to thank the staff at Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz, for their wonderful care of Leroy during his final months.
The rosary will be held Thursday, September 12th at 5:00 pm at De Youngs Shoreline Chapel. The Rosary is open to the public. Private funeral and burial to follow.
Please send condolences to dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019