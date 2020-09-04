Leslie Eugene Scott passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at age 73.

Les was born on June 1, 1947, in Visalia, CA, to Vernon and Betty Mae Scott. He spent most of his childhood in Paraguay, El Salvador, and Iran due to his father's job with the U.S. Foreign Service. During that time, Les became somewhat of a child tennis prodigy.

Les graduated from Lemoore High School in 1965. He attended UCLA for his B.A. degree, and the University of Washington's Pacific Coast Banking School for his M.A. After holding various high-level banking positions, he became CEO at a family-owned business in Lodi until his retirement after 27 years of service, helping turn the business into a household name.

Les had a passion for dogs and automobile racing. He was a familiar face at Stockton 99 Speed Way as a stock car co-owner and co-sponsor. His dog, appropriately named 99, was rescued by Les from the center divide of Highway 99 on a stormy night, and his current dog, Desi, is a rescue dog from Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, Les requests that donations be made to your local SPCA.

