Lester G. Emigh of Lodi passed away on April 22, 2020, he was 86 years old. He was born in Fairfield, CA to the late Lester and Elizabeth Emigh. He graduated from Rio Vista High School and Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in Animal Husbandry.
Lester was proud of his time spent in the Army. He was also very proud of his 52 years in education. He cared very much about kids and the education system. He spent 32 years with the River Delta Unified District in Rio Vista as a teacher, principal and high school counselor. Upon retirement, for 20 years he was with the National University; teaching and helping new teachers.
He loved to hunt and fish! Given a choice he would be in the field or on the water 365 days a year. He also loved baseball and will forever be a diehard Dodger fan.
He leaves behind the love of his life Anne, who he was married to for 62 years. He could not have accomplished all that he did in life without Anne, she was his "rock right to the end."
He also leaves behind his son, Kevin (Sabrina); daughters, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Karen (ex son-in-law Kyle), Kimberly (Corey) and Kristen; and son, Ian.
Lester's family was his life and he supported them in all their activities all through college.
Contributions can be made to the Loel Center in Lodi, CA, if you so desire, or to the . As per Lester's wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020