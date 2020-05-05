Our beloved brother, Lester, left us suddenly in the early morning hours of April 18th at Arbor Place Assisted Living, where he lived for the past 7 years. He was quiet and shy but likable to everyone he met.

Lester was born and raised in Lodi. He worked at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Plant in Lathrop until becoming disabled. Over the past 25 years, Lester dealt with medical problems which led to him moving to Arbor Place. He grew very fond of the staff there, especially Monica and Maria, who he would trade wise cracks with on a daily basis. Lester had no children, but his family always showed their love for him. Because of the virus, the family hadn't been able to see him, but did talk to him several times over the phone. Lester is survived by his siblings, Shirley Bohnet, David Lind, Dianna Lind Cox and Leonard Lind.

The family is greatly appreciative to Belinda and her staff at Arbor who during these difficult times, worked extra hard to keep the residents there safe and comfortable. Because of that, the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Arbor Place Staff Appreciation Fund at 17 Louie Avenue, Lodi, CA 95240.

Due to the virus, no services will be held.

