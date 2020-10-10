It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lester Wagner, from complications after a recent fall. He died unexpectedly at Adventist Health Memorial Hospital in Lodi, CA on October 03, 2020, at the age of 87.

Les was born and raised in the Lodi area with 8 siblings and graduated from Lodi High School before joining the Army in 1953, where he was stationed at Fort Ord. Shortly after his service to country, he began work as an appliance repair man. Les' passion to help others in their daily lives grew into his lifelong business. Les and Thelma established Les' Appliance in 1958. Les worked tirelessly in this business over 60 years to provide for his family and to service the greater Lodi area residents and was known as the go to person for help with how to repair items at home, offering parts and free knowledge to everyone. Les enjoyed helping others in this business and was also active in the community. He was known for offering work to those that were in need or down on their lives. Teaching others the value of working hard to earn a living.

Les was an avid hunter and enjoyed years of hunting trips to Colorado and Wyoming with family, and friends. He was also passionate about gardening and being out in the yard every day tending to his fruit trees, vegetables and roses. Les enjoyed community service and was a Trustee in the Fraternal Order of Eagles #848 for over 30 years. He enjoyed organizing and participating in the annual Venison Feed as well as the Christmas Morning Breakfast to Feed the Homeless where all persons can come in to enjoy a hot breakfast and receive needed items, as well as gifts and a bicycle raffle for children. He was also active in many other yearly events held at the club including selling tickets and coordinating the raffle for the crab feeds and was instrumental in helping to get the Eagle raised in the lot at the new building. Les was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and enjoyed participating in the annual Venison Feed and Raffle for the Ripon Chapter.

Les is survived by his wife of 67 years, Thelma Pruden Wagner; son, Dennis Wagner; daughters, Roxane Guess Wagner and Rene Wagner; brothers, Bernard (Donna), Jim (Gayle, deceased); and sister, Kathy Gavia (Will, deceased); 9 loving grandchildren and 21 beautiful great grandchildren; beloved sister in law, Wilma Pruden Garibaldi; and brother in law, Richard Pruden (Sally). He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Wagner; great grandson, Ryan Garrette; mother and father, Lydia and Sam Wagner; sisters, Geraldine Sartini, Gloria Erickson, and Norma Scharborough; and brothers, John and Harvey Wagner.

He will be laid to rest at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Lockeford, CA. Private services for family and friends will be held at a later time. A celebration of life will be planned for Spring. In lieu of flowers, simply take the time to help another in need.

