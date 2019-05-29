Lilly M. Ring, 86, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at Lodi Memorial Hospital after a short illness. She was the loving wife of Ben Ring, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of two children, Ron and Melissa.

Born in Ambrose, N.D. to Arne and Olga Bjorntvedt. She was the third of five children. Lilly attended elementary and high school in Ambrose, graduating in 1950. After graduation, Lilly moved to Lodi with her cousin. After attending a dance at Micke Grove, she told her cousin she met the love of her life and he was the one she was going to marry. January 30, 1954 they were married. Lilly started a long career in banking, working at various banks in Lodi, finally retiring as a bookkeeper from the Lodi News Sentinel.

Lilly was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Women of the Moose as well as Money Bags. Lilly enjoyed vacationing at Lake Tahoe and weekend trips to Jackson Rancheria. She loved being with family and friends and will always be remembered for her vibrant spirit.

Lilly is survived by her husband Ben and her children Ron (Debbie), Melissa (Walter) and grandsons Brandon and Aaron and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Arne and Olga, sister Annabell, brothers Arne and Norman, and grandson Chad.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday May 30 at 10 am at Vineyard Chapel Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd with interment at Cherokee Memorial. Visitation will be on Wednesday May 29 from 4 to 8 pm at Vineyard Chapel. Reception following service at the Lodi Moose Lodge, 3824 Woodbridge Rd, Acampo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Lillys name. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 29 to June 4, 2019