Linda "Sue" Lekas, 73, beloved wife of Jim, mother of Kevin and Kimberlee, grandmother of Benjamin and Brittney, and soon to be great grandmother passed away on Thursday, July, 30, 2020 in McMinnville, OR. She died from complications from the COVID virus after a lengthy illness. She was a true fighter and continuously amazed her family, caregivers, and healthcare workers with her will to live.

Sue was born in Glendale, CA, on April 9, 1947, to Paul and Betty Lu Kermgard. She graduated from Granada Hills High School in 1965 and attended Pierce Junior College, both in southern California. Her family moved north from southern California to Lodi for about 2 1/2 years before returning back to southern California. In 1968 Sue "flew the nest" and moved back to Lodi where she met her future husband James Lekas through her brother Ed. Sue and Jim were married on July 12, 1969 in Fair Oaks, California. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Sue was a full-time homemaker while her children were in school. She provided childcare in their home to several families over the years. Once her children reached high school age, Sue became the secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and then Grace Presbyterian Church in Lodi. In 1992 Sue and Jim retired and moved to McMinnville, OR, where she became the secretary at First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, OR. Sue and Jim have lived in McMinnville, OR for over 28 years. Sue had a passion for crafting and cooking. She taught her granddaughter Brittney how to crochet. She continued to quilt up until a few days prior to going into the hospital. Sue was a member of First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, OR. Sue was loved by all including her compassionate caregiver and home health team.

Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Jim of McMinnville, OR; brother Gregory Kermgard of Bothell, WA; son Kevin Lekas (Kelly) of Winchester, VA; daughter Kimberlee Osborn (Kenneth) of Lincoln, NE; grandson Benjamin Lekas (Lindsay) of Mt. Clemens, MI; granddaughter Brittney Lekas of Winchester, VA; and cherished basset hound Bella. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Betty Lu Kermgard and her brother Edward.

Final committal will be private at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to First Presbyterian Church of McMinnville, OR, or the Lion's Club International of McMinnville, OR in Sue's name. A celebration of Sue's life will be organized when it is safe for larger groups to gather again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store