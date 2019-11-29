|
Dr. Lloyd Leiland Owens was born on July 14, 1921 in Lodi, CA and passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. Lloyd completed grades 1-12 at Lodi SDA Elementary and Lodi Academy. After completing 2 years of pre dental at Pacific Union College, he attended the College of Physicians and Surgeons, which is now Dugoni School of Dentistry, University of the Pacific in San Francisco, where he was a member of Tau Kappa Omega Honor Society and Xi Psi Phi Dental Fraternity. He was a life member of UOP School of Dentistry Alumni Assoc., California Dental Assoc., and American Dental Assoc. He served as an Ensign (Reserve) in the Navy while attending PUC and for his first 2 years at UOP Dental School. He was in the Navy V-12 Program his last 2 years of dental school. Upon graduation from dental school, he served as a Lieutenant JG on Active Duty for 1 year. He started his dental practice in Lodi in 1946, but was called back into the service from 1952-1953. He returned to Lodi and practiced dentistry until 1995.
Lloyd was a member of the Lodi English Oaks SDA Church since 1937 and served as a Deacon for many years.
Lloyd enjoyed traveling, hunting, golf at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club and watching sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Doris Hansen Owens.
He is predeceased by sons, James Owens and Thomas Owens; his parnets, Dr. Raymond and Leila (Bradbury) Owens; sister, Rae Hopkins; and brothers, Dr. Larry Owens and Dr. Cyril Owens.
No services will be held. Donations may be made to the James and Thomas Owens Memorial Endowment Fund of Lodi Academy, 1240 S. Central Ave, Lodi, Calif. 95240 or .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019