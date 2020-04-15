Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Bender


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Bender Obituary
Lois Bender turned 85 on March 25th and passed away peacefully on March 26th. She was born in Missouri on March 25 1935, the youngest of 12 children. Lois moved to Lodi and married Ivan Bender on November 18 1955. They welcomed 3 children to the family. Lois enjoyed ice skating, bowling, playing bingo and operating a bar she owned with her husband.
Lois is survived by two children, Dave (Kim), and Dianna (Bill); four grandchildren, Nicole (Donnie) Dyer, Jeff (Lesley) Bender, Stacey (Andrew) Dukes, and Tim (Rowan) Bender; 12 great grandchildren that she adored and two brothers, James and Alvin Kelley.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Ivan Bender; son, Dennis; and granddaughter, Brittany.
The family held a graveside service to honor the woman that was loved beyond measure by her family. Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Sacramento in honor of "Declan's Dreamers " to help fight for a cure for CF which her youngest great grandson has. Thank you to Progressive Hospice.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -