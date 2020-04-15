|
|
Lois Bender turned 85 on March 25th and passed away peacefully on March 26th. She was born in Missouri on March 25 1935, the youngest of 12 children. Lois moved to Lodi and married Ivan Bender on November 18 1955. They welcomed 3 children to the family. Lois enjoyed ice skating, bowling, playing bingo and operating a bar she owned with her husband.
Lois is survived by two children, Dave (Kim), and Dianna (Bill); four grandchildren, Nicole (Donnie) Dyer, Jeff (Lesley) Bender, Stacey (Andrew) Dukes, and Tim (Rowan) Bender; 12 great grandchildren that she adored and two brothers, James and Alvin Kelley.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Ivan Bender; son, Dennis; and granddaughter, Brittany.
The family held a graveside service to honor the woman that was loved beyond measure by her family. Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Sacramento in honor of "Declan's Dreamers " to help fight for a cure for CF which her youngest great grandson has. Thank you to Progressive Hospice.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020