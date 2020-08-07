Lois Vern Luiz, age 92, passed away on August 3, 2020 from natural causes. She was born on July 25, 1928 in Richmond, CA to Ramon Hefflefinger and Dorothy Woods.

Lois married Everett Luiz in 1945 and they enjoyed 45 years together before he passed in 1990. In those 45 years they traveled the world, owned Everett and Sons Dairy, Inc. and raised 6 sons. Lois lived out her life in the home that she and Everett built together in Lodi. She was always surrounded by her family as they built several homes around her and many joked they should change the street name to "Luiz Lane". In that home she hosted countless dinners for her sons and their friends as well as holiday parties where the whole family packed into the house. She will be remembered for many things such as her day brightening smile, beautiful outfits, jewelry and love of sports.

Lois loved to go to all sporting events. It started with her boys and carried down to grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always the loudest fan!

Lois is preceded in death by her sons, Doug and Randy; husband, Everett; and brothers, Bill and Jerry.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Kathie), Mickey (Kelley), Kelly (Sheri) and Pat (Carmela); daughter-in-law, Jan; sisters, Pat and Jacky; as well as, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Burial will be private and the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

