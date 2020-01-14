|
Her family announces the passing of Lola Marie (Vannucci) Cooney, aged 91, on January 11, 2020, as a result of a long struggle with dementia.
Lola was born in Stockton, California on August 9, 1928 to immigrant parents, Amerigo and Zaira (Barsotti) Vannucci. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1946 and attended College of the Pacific in Stockton where she was a candidate for Homecoming Sweetheart. During that time she also worked at Kress Department Store. At Kress, a co-worker, LaVerne Cooney, felt that Lola and her younger brother, George "Bud" Cooney, would be compatible and arranged for them to attend a holiday party together in December of 1949. Lola and Bud married in Stockton on May 14, 1950 and were together until he passed in 1991. Lola was a stay-at-home Mom to their three sons until the youngest was in school and then worked in the family business, Cooney Produce. In 1973 she returned to retail work at Macy's Department Store, until her retirement in 1991. Lola and Bud were very active with the Omega Nu sorority for many years and enjoyed golf, traveling, their family and their abundant friends. Trips to Reno and Las Vegas enabled them to enjoy floor shows featuring musicians such as Louis Prima. (Lola's personal favorite.)
Lola was predeceased by her parents, her older brother Osvaldo Vannucci, her husband Bud, her oldest son, John, her daughter-in-law Juanita and two sisters-in-law, LaVerne Cooney and Jean Breitenbucher.
She is survived by her sons Robert and George, Jr (Yvonne), John's widow Angela Andre, her sister-in-law Patricia Vannucci, her granddaughters, Megan Boben (Stuart), Margaret Cooney (Adam Matuszeski), Cathleen Cooney, Moriah Cooney, Elizabeth Cooney and six great-grandchildren, as well as 4 nieces, Margaret Haskins, Kathleen Pedersen, Corrinne Perry, Janet Rickerd and their families.
Lola will be interred with her husband at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi after family services.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020